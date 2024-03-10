Newly established Bermagui-Cobargo football club kicks off social soccer

Socks are to be lifted high over shin guards and laces to be tied tight as juniors and seniors are expected to take to the field as part of the newly established Bermagui-Cobargo Football Club; a social soccer league in the Bega Valley's north.
Club president Dan Bakker said the club was developed in response to a surge of interest for social soccer within the region, and was looking forward to taking to the field.
"Our Google survey, a year ago, indicated there's at least 125 people [interested] and that's just going on an online survey, so we're expecting more than that," Bakker said, "There'll be soccer for anyone, we'll find a way to get anyone to play."
Partnering with PCYC Far South Coast, the non-competitive weekly league will begin in April, at Dickinson's Oval in Bermagui at 4-6.30pm on Wednesdays.
"PCYC has provided us with the facility to offer insured, structured soccer, they've got all the credentials and experience and funding to support a social competition for every age group from five years old up," Mr Bakker said.
"There's no league tables, no team scores are recorded, there's no play offs, it's simply to provide safe, inclusive, structured, soccer activity for everyone.
"There'll be soccer for anyone, we'll find a way to get anyone to play."
They club are planning to have Joeys activities offered for children between 5-7 years old, mixed six-a-side junior games for 7-15 year olds, and mixed six-a-side seniors sessions for those 16 and above.
Mr Bakker also stated to kick off the season, there would be free "Come and Try sessions" schedules from Wednesday, April 3 and April 10, with interested players participating in basic skills and social games, before the season starts with per-term fees.
Looking for further support, Bermagui-Cobargo Football Club have established a GoFund Me page with donations directly assisting with essential equipment including first aid kits, balls, cones, bibs, and goals.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.