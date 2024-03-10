Bega District News
Newly established Bermagui-Cobargo football club kicks off social soccer

James Parker
By James Parker
March 10 2024 - 8:29pm
Socks are to be lifted high over shin guards and laces to be tied tight as juniors and seniors are expected to take to the field as part of the newly established Bermagui-Cobargo Football Club; a social soccer league in the Bega Valley's north.

Journalist

I am a regional daily news journalist on the Far South Coast of NSW aiming to immortalise the stories of everyday people through narratives. Have you got a story? Contact me on 0437 166 441 or at james.parker@austcommunitymedia.com.au

