Speed limits reduced on Tathra-Bermagui Rd, Wallaga

The speed limit in five locations along the Bega Valley coast road is to be reduced next month.
A Transport for NSW spokesperson said, from Friday, March 8, the speed limit will drop at five locations to improve safety for road users, reduce the risk of crashes and improve access on and off local roads.
"The review of these speed zones was initiated in response to requests from the community due to safety concerns," the spokesperson said.
The speed limit will be reduced from 100kmh to 80kmh for a six-kilometre stretch of Tathra-Bermagui Road at Cuttagee, and a 2.9-kilometre stretch at Tanja.
The review found two recent crashes at Cuttagee and the presence of vulnerable road users at Tanja with the location being close to Tanja Public School.
Transport for NSW said reducing the speed zones at these locations will reduce the likelihood and severity of crashes along this road and create a safer roadside environment.
The speed limit on Tathra-Bermagui Road at Nelson will be reduced from 80kmh to 60kmh from 150 metres south of Neilson Firetrail to 850 metres north of Neilson Firetrail.
The review found a 60kmh speed limit would provide safer access to several driveways and ensure the speed limit was consistent with the surrounding road environment.
Meanwhile, the speed limit on Wallaga Lake Road at Bermagui will drop from 100kmh to 80kmh for a 4.2km stretch.
The review found three crashes along Wallaga Lake Road in recent years. Reducing the speed limit to 80kmh was said to improve safety for all road users and reduce the risk of crashes.
The default rural speed limit of 100kmh will drop to 50kmh for the entire length of Tilba Road at Wallaga Lake.
The reduced limit of 50kmh was found to be appropriate for this road due to the the presence of pedestrians in the area.
"Speeding is the biggest contributor to road trauma in NSW so it's important that motorists are aware of the changed speed limits and follow the road rules," Transport for NSW spokesperson said.
Message boards will be on site two weeks before and one week following the speed zone reductions, to notify motorists of the changes.
