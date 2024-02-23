SECCA shortlisted for prestigious architecture awards

While art lovers have been applauding the amazing exhibitions being shown in Bega's new regional gallery, the building itself is also being celebrated.
South East Centre for Contemporary Art (SECCA) has been shortlisted in two categories of the prestigious 2024 NSW Architecture Awards.
Sibling Architecture is the Sydney and Melbourne firm behind the celebrated design, with director Qianyi Lim "very excited" about the news this week.
"It's no mean feat to be shortlisted - the competition we are up against in the public architecture category is exceptional," Ms Lim told ACM.
Among the other shortlisted projects is Philip Cox's Allianz Stadium in Sydney.
"But it's not about how much money is spent on it - it's about its design and impact on its community," Ms Lim added.
"It's great to see and really important to have regional architectural projects recognised."
Ms Lim said she felt SECCA would be "transformative" for Bega and its community, as well as the wider region.
"You already have people visiting for the epic beaches and nature. Now there's a cultural institution that will really put Bega on the map."
Ms Lim said Sibling Architecture began working on the project in late 2018 after being named the successful tenderer for the Bega Valley Shire Council project to redevelop the Bega Valley Regional Gallery.
"We were really responding to [gallery director] Iain Dawson's vision of art being open and welcoming.
"It's what underpins the project, the idea to make art accessible, and that's why we opened it right up."
The large windows not only allow in natural light, Ms Lim said they also allowed people outside to look in and "hopefully feel encouraged to head inside to engage with the artworks".
"And for those inside to know they were such a special place and feel connected to where they live [by looking out]."
Bega Valley Shire Mayor Russell Fitzpatrick was also very pleased with the news of SECCA making the awards shortlist.
"The SECCA redevelopment project has been guided by the council's unwavering dedication to artistic and architectural excellence from its inception," Cr Fitzpatrick said.
"I am delighted by Sibling Architecture's recognition for their remarkable vision of our art museum facility, from the prestigious Institute of Architects NSW."
The Australian Institute of Architects' National Architecture Awards program is the largest of its kind in the southern hemisphere.
The peer-reviewed awards celebrate best-practice architectural innovation and provide examples of how architecture can deliver outstanding outcomes for communities.
Ranging from the development of a surf club to an aquatic centre, train stations and housing projects, 126 projects have been shortlisted to the next round of the NSW Architecture Awards.
Winners will be announced on June 28.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.