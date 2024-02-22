Merimbula learning centre sells for $3.3m

Bega Valley Shire Council has finalised the sale of the Bega Valley Regional Learning Centre for a sum of $3.3million.
Council CEO Anthony McMahon said councillors unanimously agreed to move ahead with the sale after receiving a formal offer to purchase the property last year.
The property is located behind the Lakeview Hotel in Merimbula.
"The centre offered a variety of permanent office space leased to businesses, a co-workspace and hireable meeting rooms. It was sold for $3,300,000," Mr McMahon said.
Mr McMahon said the new owners had renamed the property The Cabarita Hub and the venue already had its own new website.
It was being marketed as a modern co-working space in the heart of Merimbula "with ample space" to accommodate retail opportunities, meeting spaces, professional services or a childcare centre.
The website has a form for expressions of interest.
"The proceeds from the sale of the centre will be placed in an internally restricted reserve that will be used for future development or reinvestment into council property," he said.
