Dad's horror as toddler daughter finds deadly drug stash inside South Coast unit

A man is horrified that a move into emergency accommodation in Nowra could have proven fatal for his 19-month-old daughter.
The young family was given access to a unit on Albatross Road through the Link2home program on Friday, February 16.
The man said he and his wife were unpacking when "my daughter handed me a massive amount of meth" that she had picked up from the bottom of a cupboard.
It was wrapped in foil, and the man said he was fortunate the toddler did not put it straight into her mouth.
"I could very much be lowering my kid into the ground today, had she not given it to me," he said.
"If she put that into her mouth she'd be dead, I guarantee you.
"I could be planning her funeral now, and I have lost so much sleep over it," said the man who did not want to be identified.
He initially thought it was cannabis wrapped in foil, but quickly realised it was something more deadly.
"I can guarantee it is amphetamines - I've never used it but I've seen it a couple of times in my life ," he said.
"I was absolutely disgusted and I was frightened and thankful at the same time - I was thankful that she said 'Dada' and gave it to me because she'd be dead, I'd be planning her funeral."
The man described his young daughter as "the light of my world".
He said his wife was "mortified, because she's never seen drugs before".
There were other problems with the unit, including pieces of a smashed bong left in a sink.
"We thought it would be clean, it doesn't have to be spotless, but at least not personal affects in there," he said.
"Someone has to be held to account for this, it's beyond a joke."
He immediately contacted police about the find, and they arrived the next morning to take away the foil package.
Police have confirmed the foil contained methylamphetamines.
