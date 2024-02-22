Pennant bowls double-header to get Club Sapphire greens buzzing

This weekend the dome at Club Sapphire will be buzzing with top grade pennant bowls.
Merimbula's grade one open gender pennant team was scheduled to play its first home green double-header of the season in the Zone 7 South Coast pennant competition.
The opening game will be against Nowra, which commences at 4pm on Saturday.
The Dolphins travelled to Nowra last weekend where they managed to win on the final shot of the game.
Then on Sunday, the undercover greens will host two of the South Coast heavyweights doing battle when Malua Bay takes on the Dolphons in a long-awaited contest. Play will commence at 9.30am.
On Sunday afternoon the action continues with Cooma taking on Merimbula's grade fours, along with Tura Beach in grade seven. Those games start from 12.30pm.
