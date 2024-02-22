Bega District News
Bega District News' complete view of property
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Council responds to frustrated developer claims; criticism 'not acceptable'

Denise Dion
By Denise Dion
February 22 2024 - 1:59pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A growing number of large and complex development proposals coupled with a "critical shortage of town planners" is said to be behind DA approval delays.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Denise Dion

Denise Dion

Senior Journalist

Regional daily news journalist on the Far South Coast of NSW. Contact me on 0418 213 780 or at denise.dion@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Get the latest Bega news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.