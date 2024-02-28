Cobargo, Narooma projects to get a boost through Uniting Church partnership

Two projects in Cobargo and Narooma will get a huge helping hand next month from a partnership between Uniting Church and NRMA.
For decades, Outback Links, a Uniting Church branch of Frontier Services, has been connecting volunteers with people in remote Australia doing it tough.
The prevalence of natural disasters has seen it extend its help beyond the outback.
Usually caring retirees in their vans are paired with local properties.
For bigger projects though, NRMA has formed a partnership with Outback Links to send teams of their selected employees to help.
Cobargo and Narooma will benefit from one of their 16-member teams visiting on March 11-15.
Selecting projects that best suited the team's capacity was challenging.
Cobargo Anglicare suggested the Cobargo Community Garden property as a worthy recipient for such a sizeable team.
NRMA workers will work alongside local volunteers and a skilled carpenter to landscape and enlarge the useable garden.
They will also work on shelving for the main building.
The Triangle Tool Library will be a great asset to the project too, providing the equipment needed.
I love the vision of Cobargo Commons to draw the community together over such worthwhile initiatives.
The other project selected is Monty's Place in Narooma.
Monty's Place at Narooma Uniting Church was a reliable source of donated meals during the Black Summer bushfires and continues to provide its highly valued service.
It will benefit from a much-needed paint, with the volunteers supervised by a professional painter.
As your local Community Chaplain, I am thrilled to be able to draw on my Uniting Church links to benefit the local community.
I am involved firsthand with Monty's and know the big hearts of those volunteers providing wonderful meals each Wednesday.
Please contact me if you have specific jobs that may benefit from a Frontier Services team, perhaps on your property.
I am also freely available for a chat about how life is going for you.
I run some wellbeing activities too.
There is a weekly Narooma foreshore walk, group labyrinth walks and a new, monthly Family Church for K-6 children and the parents.
Looking forward to hearing from you.
(Rev) Karen 0400 299 751or karenp@cruc.org.au
