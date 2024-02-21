Wanderer Festival switches to biennial event

After two incredible festival weekends on the gorgeous Sapphire Coast, Wanderer Festival is going biennial to ensure its future is fresh and invigorating.
Festival founder Simon Daly said they had created something very special and wanted to take the best pathway to ensure its sustainability in years to come.
It means the three-day festival of world-class music and creative arts will not take place in Pambula Beach this year - but mark your calendars for October 3-5 in 2025 for its return.
"We have created something very special and really important for the NSW Far South Coast and there's a great sense of responsibility that comes with that," Mr Daly said.
"We have to make sure we are always taking the best pathways to keep producing the most amazing and sustainable event possible."
Mr Daly said events of this scale can require more than 12 months lead time to prepare.
"We've been incredibly lucky with the quality of artists so far, but we don't want to rely on luck - a longer lead time opens up so many more options, particularly in terms of international artists who plan their touring schedules 1-2 years in advance," he said.
"Events are all-consuming for everyone involved and moving to a biennial format feels more sustainable.
"An event every two years gives everyone a breather and more time to plan. It also gives our audience a chance to do other things every second year."
Wanderer Festival made its phenomenal debut in 2022 and then cemented itself last year as a spectacular three-day event of world-class music and arts set in its stunning Pambula Beach location.
Attracting 8800 people from all over Australia, Wanderer was thoughtfully produced with social, cultural and environmental values at the forefront - setting it apart from other events.
