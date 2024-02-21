Bega District News
Bega District News' complete view of property
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List
Our Business

Politician's pantry tour explores challenges and growing need for services

Ben Smyth
By Ben Smyth
February 21 2024 - 4:42pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The successes, and challenges, experienced by the Sapphire Community Pantry were shared on Wednesday during a visit from state opposition MLC Natasha Maclaren-Jones.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ben Smyth

Ben Smyth

Editor

I have worked as a journalist since 2005 and am now Editor of Australian Community Media mastheads in Bega, Merimbula and Eden

Get the latest Bega news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.