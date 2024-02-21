Minister inspects Brown Mountain landslip sites during Bega visit

While acknowledging lengthy delays, NSW Minister for Regional Transport and Roads Jenny Aitchison said repair work on Brown Mountain was expected "in coming months".
The minister was speaking during a visit to the Bega Valley to discuss a number of regional transport issues, including restoration plans for Cuttagee Bridge, and public transport opportunities.
The Snowy Mountains Highway via Brown Mountain is a vital transport and freight link between the Far South Coast and Canberra.
However, in two places it is down to a single lane under lights, and a third section was affected after a big tree fall just last week.
The first current big landslip on the Brown Mountain occurred in February 2022 and Transport NSW has stated previously that repair work would be completed by June 2024.
Another landslip occurred in December 2023 with that section also now under single lane, set-time traffic lights regardless of traffic conditions.
ACM approached Minister Aitchison to ask how soon motorists could expect to see work begin on either section and once again enjoy delay-free travel on the vital route.
"The high demand for qualified contractors, equipment and resources caused by widespread natural disasters has meant Brown Mountain repair work is taking longer than anyone would like," she said in response.
"I appreciate the patience of motorists and thank them for understanding that safety must remain the number one priority as we progress work on remaining repair plans.
"I also very much appreciate the strong advocacy from Dr Michael Holland and Ministers Whan and McBain on this issue and after hearing from them, my office organised a briefing with their offices back in September 2023 to discuss natural disaster damage at Brown Mountain."
Ms Aitchison said she visited the sites last week with Transport for NSW staff to see the damage first-hand.
"Discussions between myself, Transport for NSW and all of the local MPs and their offices, about Brown Mountain and a range of other complex road and transport issues in the region are ongoing and progressing positively," she said.
It's understood a procurement process was underway to secure the services of specialist contractors to repair the sites.
