Discussing ways forward on Aslings Beach rock pool

The community is being invited to a public meeting to discuss possible ways forward for the Aslings Beach rock pool.
The long-loved hidden gem of Eden has fallen into disrepair, filling up with sand and in need of attention, according to community members keen to see it returned to its former glory.
On February 27, at the Eden Log Cabin, hear about the rock pool's history and its hoped-for future - as well as how you can be involved.
Speakers will cover the value of the rock pool to locals and tourists alike, what progress an informal community group has been able to achieve, and what can be done to push ahead.
Members of the Eden Recovery and Resilience Alliance hope to convene a formal community committee to discuss and determine the next moves for the rock pool's restoration.
Tuesday's meeting will run from 5.30pm.
For more information call Deb Richardson at the Eden Community Access Centre on 0427 961 925.
