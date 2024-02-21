Bega District News
Bega District News' complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News

Discussing ways forward on Aslings Beach rock pool

Ben Smyth
By Ben Smyth
Updated February 22 2024 - 8:01am, first published February 21 2024 - 2:37pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The community is being invited to a public meeting to discuss possible ways forward for the Aslings Beach rock pool.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ben Smyth

Ben Smyth

Editor

I have worked as a journalist since 2005 and am now Editor of Australian Community Media mastheads in Bega, Merimbula and Eden

More from Latest News

Get the latest Bega news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.