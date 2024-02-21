National book launch event: Bermagui author Bruce Nash at Four Winds

Literary enthusiasts are invited to attend the highly anticipated national launch event of bestselling author Bruce Nash's latest novel 'All the Words We Know'.
It will feature a captivating conversation between Mr Nash and renowned writer, speaker and teacher Sophie Cunningham AM.
Delve into the intricate layers of the Wallaga Lake author's latest novel, a wickedly funny and genuinely moving exploration of memory, language, love and murder.
Set against the seemingly tranquil backdrop of Rose's nursing home, Mr Nash's narrative takes unexpected turns, unravels mysteries and reveals profound insights into the human condition.
Be at the Windsong Pavilion on Sunday, March 10, at 3pm for an engaging dialogue followed by a book signing (thanks to Candelo Books).
This special event offers attendees the opportunity to gain exclusive behind-the-scene insights into Mr Nash's creative process, his inspirations and the journey of bringing 'All the Words We Know' to life.
Mr Nash, a recipient of the prestigious 2022 Varuna Residential Fellowship, is a celebrated local author known for his previous works, The Long River of Cat Fisher and An Island in the Lake.
He will be joined by Ms Cunningham, an accomplished non-fiction writer, novelist, and passionate advocate for environmental issues.
Don't miss out on this unforgettable literary event.
Whether you are a devoted fan of Mr Nash's work or simply curious about the creative process behind a highly-anticipated novel, 'All the Words We Know', the dialogue promises to leave a lasting impression.
The book launch is held in partnership with Four Winds, Headland Writers Festival and Candelo Books.
Tickets cost $20.
For more information and to book, visit the Four Winds website.
Mr Nash is a Wallaga Lake resident and acclaimed author whose works have garnered widespread praise and numerous accolades.
His storytelling prowess and keen insight into the human experience have established him as a literary force to be reckoned with.
Ms Cunningham is a distinguished writer, talker, and teacher with a diverse body of work spanning fiction, non-fiction and children's literature.
Recognised for her contributions to literature, she continues to inspire readers with her thought-provoking narratives and passion for storytelling.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.