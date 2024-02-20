Brogo bass fishing and barbecue weekend

Fishing outside over the last week has improved with the winds backing off and the current easing.
The ocean flathead bite has slowed a bit. Fish can still be found in depths of 50 metres, but you will need to move around to find some. Decent size sand and tiger flathead, gummy sharks and gurnard can still be caught in this depth. Best areas are Merimbula's Long Point, Tura Heads to the Tathra Hotel.
There is also an array of small makos, hammerheads and bronze whaler sharks being reported cruising around the inshore waters.
The reefs at Haycock and Leonard's Island are still producing some quality snapper to 45cm, odd morwong, nannygai and our photo of a teraglin. There are a few about, with the legal capture length of 38cm you might have to release a few before you catch a legal size one.
There are a few salmon and tailor being caught on the beaches at Tura, North Tura and the Tathra river mouth. They are also being caught trawling around the headlands at Long Point and Tura Heads. Also, in the mix while you're trawling are the occasional bonito. Best lures are white or pink 100mm weighted head skirted lures.
Our estuaries are still fishing well, with dusky flathead, bream and trevally being caught on lures and baits. Best baits are fresh nippers and small live poddy mullet. Merimbula lake is fishing the best with Pambula a close second. Blackfish or luderick can be caught off the Merimbula wharf using stringy weed and cabbage and also weed lures/flies, fishing early mornings and dusk.
Game fishing is going well at the moment out the front of Merimbula. Water temperature is around 22 degrees, there is bait on and around the shelf and the marlin, striped, blacks and occasional blues are there to be caught. Slow trawling a live slimy or two is catching the fish. There are a few sharks taking those baits as well. The fad off Merimbula (37.02.996) (150.14.750) is back in the water and I am told there are a few dolphin fish being caught around it.
The freshwater fishing at Lake Eucumbene is still producing a few brown and rainbow trout. Mudeyes are the best bait and fishing on dusk when the sun is off the water is the best time. Reports from Brogo this week are plenty of small fish, this is due to the cooler weather. The larger models are laying deeper and have shut down.
MBGLAC is having its Brogo Big Bass friendly fishing competition this weekend starting at 4pm on Friday, February 23. The rules are on the club's webpage at www.mbglac.com.au.
It finishes on Sunday the 25th at noon with a barbecue at the shelter at the boat ramp. Bring your own meat and drinks. All members are welcome to fish.
