Brogo bass fishing and barbecue weekend

Game fishing is going well at the moment out the front of Merimbula. Water temperature is around 22 degrees, there is bait on and around the shelf and the marlin, striped, blacks and occasional blues are there to be caught. Slow trawling a live slimy or two is catching the fish. There are a few sharks taking those baits as well. The fad off Merimbula (37.02.996) (150.14.750) is back in the water and I am told there are a few dolphin fish being caught around it.