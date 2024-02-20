Bega District News
Bega District News' complete view of property
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Brogo bass fishing and barbecue weekend

Ben Smyth
By Ben Smyth
Updated February 21 2024 - 3:46pm, first published 8:31am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lachlan Wilkins with a 39cm teraglin caught on the Haycock reef system. Picture supplied
Lachlan Wilkins with a 39cm teraglin caught on the Haycock reef system. Picture supplied

Fishing outside over the last week has improved with the winds backing off and the current easing.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ben Smyth

Ben Smyth

Editor

I have worked as a journalist since 2005 and am now Editor of Australian Community Media mastheads in Bega, Merimbula and Eden

Get the latest Bega news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.