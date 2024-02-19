Free community bus, pedestrian access during Wallaga Lake Bridge close

Transport of NSW plans a timetabled free bus service and pedestrian access to support the community when Wallaga Lake Bridge is closed for essential repairs and maintenance.
It said it has put together a plan and working group to drive delivery of targeted support strategies aimed at lessening the impacts on the community when the bridge closes on April 29.
Transport for NSW regional director South Cassandra Ffrench said work on developing these strategies started in late 2023 and will continue for the coming months.
"The significant community feedback we received during consultation last year has helped reshape our approach to the essential maintenance work for Wallaga Lake Bridge.
"It has also helped us develop strategies to further support the community through the required closures," Ms Ffrench said.
"We are working with local bus operator Bega Valley Coaches to develop a temporary enhanced timetabled service for the community of Bermagui and surrounding areas to operate during the closure periods.
"The free temporary bus service will provide seven-day services from morning until late afternoon and will include support services for passengers in wheelchairs.
"We are still working to source and coordinate the buses needed and finalise the temporary timetable, but it will include fixed bus stops and, where it can be safely accommodated, a hail and ride service.
"The services will travel to and from Narooma, Central Tilba, Akolele, Cobargo, Bermagui and Wallaga Lake Heights.
"We will also work with Premier Motor Services in supporting diversions to the 701 Sydney to Eden service, and school bus operators to adjust timetables for students during the closures."
Under the new approach the bridge is closed for just 25 school days across the two closure periods.
Other strategies aimed at supporting the community relate to maintaining pedestrian access and minimising closure times.
"Pedestrian access will be maintained across Wallaga Lake by using pontoon scaffolding that will be installed adjacent to the bridge, with lighting provided at night for safety," Ms Ffrench said.
"Additional resources and crews will also be brought in to allow work to be carried out safely and efficiently 24 hours a day during the second bridge closure period to reduce the time it is closed."
Early work on Wallaga Lake Bridge will start from Monday, March 4, with the first full closure to be in place for up to four weeks from Monday, April 29, and then the second full closure from Monday, July 8, for up to three weeks, weather permitting.
The bridge is expected to temporarily reopen to all traffic under stop/slow traffic control for six weeks between the closures.
A spokesperson from Transport for NSW said there will be no further consultation with the community however it will continue to engage.
It will keep the community updated as the bus service plan progresses, with details made available before the first closure period of Wallaga Lake Bridge.
This detail will be provided via letterbox drops, email blasts, social posts, with links to timetables also provided online via Transport for NSW's project page.
