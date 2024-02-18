Bega District News
Bega District News' complete view of property
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Bega Community Event a tasty showcase of rural life

Ben Smyth
By Ben Smyth
February 18 2024 - 4:48pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Judges in the Bega Community Event's BBQ Smokeout (from left) Simon Marnie, Peter Caldwell from Longstocking Brewery, butcher Matt Christison and Josh from Bega Valley Laser Cutting. Picture by Ben Smyth
Judges in the Bega Community Event's BBQ Smokeout (from left) Simon Marnie, Peter Caldwell from Longstocking Brewery, butcher Matt Christison and Josh from Bega Valley Laser Cutting. Picture by Ben Smyth

There was plenty to sink your teeth into at the weekend's Bega Community Event - even if it wasn't a full Bega Show experience.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ben Smyth

Ben Smyth

Editor

I have worked as a journalist since 2005 and am now Editor of Australian Community Media mastheads in Bega, Merimbula and Eden

Get the latest Bega news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.