Bega Community Event a tasty showcase of rural life

There was plenty to sink your teeth into at the weekend's Bega Community Event - even if it wasn't a full Bega Show experience.
While construction of the new Bega Community and Evacuation Centre continues, there was no show pavilion nor full sideshow alley and rides as in previous years.
However, all the favourites remained, including the showjumping arena, dairy cattle judging, street performers, magic shows, fireworks and demolition derby finale.
Returning for the second year was the incredibly popular BBQ Smokeout, with the scents of slow-cooked barbecue meats wafting throughout the showground all Saturday prior to the evening judging.
Four teams of slow-cooked barbecue meat afficionados battled it out over three categories - ribs, lamb and beef - with samples of what didn't head to the judges tables quickly snaffled up by passing showgoers.
Holy Smokes BBQ won with their ribs, while Big Butt Stuff took home prizes for their lamb and beef offerings as well as being named overall champion.
Earlier in the day, Bega-born musician Corey Legge led a jam-packed schedule of local entertainers for the Bega Talent Show, which continued throughout the day until the night-time fireworks display and band Dust and Echoes headline act.
At the official opening, Tilly Dack performed the National Anthem in what emcee John Watkin said was her first time on stage in front of such a large crowd.
Also making their debut were the youngsters in the Bega River Dancers, led by the experienced Sharon Mason and Bronwyn Luff, as they welcomed everyone to the Community Event with several traditional Indigenous dances.
Check out plenty more from the weekend at the Bega Show Facebook page here
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.