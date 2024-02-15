Bega District News
LETTERS: Heartfelt thanks for life-saving heroes

Ben Smyth
By Ben Smyth
February 16 2024 - 7:00am
Thank you to heroes

The most heartfelt, grateful and sincere thanks to the brave men who came to assist my son and I after he found himself in trouble at Pambula River mouth on January 27.

Editor

I have worked as a journalist since 2005 and am now Editor of Australian Community Media mastheads in Bega, Merimbula and Eden

