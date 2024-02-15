Bega District News
Bega District News' complete view of property
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List
Watch

Overconfidence a factor as Marine Rescue records emergency mission rise

Ben Carr
By Ben Carr
Updated February 15 2024 - 3:19pm, first published 3:04pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Volunteers from Marine Rescue NSW help a stranded vessel. Picture supplied
Volunteers from Marine Rescue NSW help a stranded vessel. Picture supplied

Marine Rescue NSW has cited an overconfidence among South Coast boaters as one of the reasons behind a spike in emergency rescue missions.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ben Carr

Ben Carr

Journalist

Starting out as a reporter in Lightning Ridge in 2005, I returned to journalism in 2023 after 15 years spent in event production and technical services. Passionate about community news, contact me on ben.carr@austcommunitymedia.com.au or ph: 0484 524 000

Get the latest Bega news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.