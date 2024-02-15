Bega District News
'Operation Rose' - hundreds of surprise roses given out to Eden community

Amandine Ahrens
By Amandine Ahrens
Updated February 15 2024 - 5:25pm, first published 4:35pm
Meet the team at The Little Bouquet that prepared the roses and bouquets for Valentine's Day. Left to right: Marlee Ahmat, Jasmine Fleet and Bella Fleet. Picture by Amandine Ahrens
Meet the team at The Little Bouquet that prepared the roses and bouquets for Valentine's Day. Left to right: Marlee Ahmat, Jasmine Fleet and Bella Fleet. Picture by Amandine Ahrens

Valentine's Day orders are hectic at the best of times for the florist industry, so when a cruise ship orders 480 single roses for their passengers, the feat can seem impossible.

Journalist

I've grown up in the Bega Valley and I'm a regional daily news reporter on the Far South Coast of NSW. Got a story? Get in touch: 0436 426 843 or email amandine.ahrens@austcommunitymedia.com.au

