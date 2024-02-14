Tathra Lions Club celebrates 50 years

A wet and gloomy Saturday made way for Sunday sunshine in time for the celebrations of Tathra Lions Club's 50th anniversary.
Taylors Square was a hive of activity on February 11 as the Lions Club marked the impressive milestone by showcasing the wealth of work members had performed for their community, as well as highlighting more to come.
A display of the rich history of the club was popular with those in attendance.
Under a marquee there were several tables covered in old newspaper clippings, scrapbooks and photos of past projects, a members honour roll and a variety of merchandise from across the decades.
While around the grassy square there were also performances from the Bega District Band, dog high jumping with Brett Rogers, face painting for children, and a line-up of vintage vehicles from the district's two historic car clubs.
And it wouldn't be a community event without a sausage sizzle, manned of course by the Lions Club volunteers themselves!
