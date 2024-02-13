Excitement at Towamba Public School as Year 1 welcomes new Kindy students

Students at Towamba Public School are beyond excited to have welcomed their new Kindergarten classmates Lagertha and Eloise.
Kindergarten and Year One teacher, Nicci Grant - better known as Ms Nicci said the the two Kindergarten students had made a "flying start already and have settled in really well with the class".
Due to the size of school the Kindergarten students will share a class with the Year One students, of which there are five students, all of which were reportedly very excited to meet their new classmates.
"We'd been looking forward to seeing the girls arrive and the class was super excited to greet them," Ms Nicci said.
Ms Nicci said on the first day of school, Lagertha and Eloise had been surprised to see the sunflowers they'd planted during their Kindy orientation day, towering over them.
"On our Kindy orientation day we planted our flower garden with seeds and the girls were amazed to see the sunflowers had grown to be about six feet tall and all the other flowers which had blossomed as well," she said.
Since settling into their new classroom routine, the students have apparently jumped into all the activities with great enthusiasm.
"They had none of the starting school jitters or anything like that they've just been getting straight into everything we're doing in our classroom," Ms Nicci said.
Ms Nicci said the school had also recently hosted an exciting visit from Niomi Pilt from Bee and Berry a honey production enterprise based out of Burragate.
Ms Pilt had come to Towamba Public School to teach the kids about bee-keeping, giving the students the chance to get into little bee suits, hold the equipment and closed frames to learn more about bees.
"Interestingly both of our Kindy students have hives at home, so they were able to share lots of their knowledge too, so that was great," Ms Nicci said.
Lagertha and Eloise were also awarded the special magpie egg last Friday, February 9, for their hard work, being the first students to have done so this year.
"They're really enjoying learning and making the most of all the activities on offer," Ms Nicci said.
Ms Nicci said she was looking forward to the year ahead, teaching the students to value their learning superpowers which are the school's learning dispositions.
"We've got seven learning superpowers, these include: optimism, curiosity, courage, persistence, collaboration, resourcefulness and reflection," she said.
"In this case we have a particularly collaborative class this year, they've really come together to learn together."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.