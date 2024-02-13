Double exhibition at SECCA 'to glow'

South East Centre for Contemporary Art (SECCA) is officially launching two exhibitions on Friday night, February 16, which showcase renowned Australian artists working with glass and photography.
The two exhibitions include the 'Of Light' exhibition with works by Australian glass artist Jessica Loughlin, and 'Glisten' with photographic artist and costume maker Gerwyn Davies.
"We're really excited to launch our first ever duo-opening, if you like, it's two shows utilising both our exhibition spaces and two solo exhibitions," Mr Dawson said.
"One by Jessica Loughlin who's an internationally renowned glass artist based in Adelaide and that's a tour coming from the esteemed JamFactory.
"And then also, a really amazing and fun photographer from Sydney called Gerwyn Davies who's presenting a little survey show, so some works from different bodies of work that he's done over the last few years."
Mr Dawson said JamFactory, a unique not-for-profit organisation championing social, cultural and economic value in craft and design through shops, exhibitions, public programs and touring exhibitions, had built exhibition furniture to showcase Loughlin's glass artworks.
"Some really futuristic and interesting, queer self-portraiture with Gerwyn Davies's work and performative value, and then this real commitment to craft and beautiful technique in the work of Jessica Loughlin," he said.
"You get to see them hanging on the wall, kind of beautiful, pared back abstract pieces of glass that just really glow."
Bega Valley Shire mayor Russell Fitzpatrick will join guest speakers including Canberra Glassworks artistic director Aimee Frodsham, and artist, curator and writer Dr Daniel Mudie Cunningham, who had written an "incredible essay to go with Gerwyn's show".
The official opening of Of Light and Glisten will begin from 6pm on February 16 at SECCA, Zingel Place, Bega and entry to the exhibitions was free.
A free 'in conversation' between Lisa Herbert, Gerwyn Davies and Daniel Mudie Cunningham will be open to the public at 11am on Saturday, February 17.
