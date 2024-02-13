Challenging conditions for flathead catch-and-release comp

Fishing outside this week has been challenging with the windy weather.
The flathead are still there, with reports of fish being caught in closer due to the current pushing southwards and the winds blowing in all directions.
Reports of flathead were in 25-30 metres. Also, the odd gummy shark and the occasional small mako nosing around.
The reefs over the weekend came to life with the extra high tides in the mornings. Some nice snapper to 1.5kg and good numbers of pan sized snapper, some morwong and a good bite on Sunday of nannygai.
Haycock and Lenard's Island both fished well. Fresh squid and pilchards were the standout baits. Reports from White Rocks that fishing was very hard on Friday. Lots of pike and not much else.
The Dusky Challenge, catch and release competition, over the weekend was challenging to say the least. Not many large flathead this year. The results are:
Lure caught - 1st Les Dirau, 675mm; 2nd Shane Mayberry, 669mm
Bait caught - 1st Stuart Green, 605mm; 2nd Cooper Roller, 460mm
Longest bag of 5 - Les Dirau, 2553mm total
Junior 1st (bait or lure) - Lachlan Wilkins, 670mm; 2nd Lachlan Wilkins 568mm
Lucky angler - Emily Sharman
A big thank you to Tackle World Merimbula for sponsoring the event over the weekend. Without the support of our local businesses, we would not be able to run these events. Their support is greatly appreciated.
Other by-catch over the weekend were trevally, bream, salmon and jewfish. Wapengo, Merimbula and Wonboyn were the standout estuaries. Lures and fresh baits are both working to catch the fish.
Trout at Eucumbene are still on the go with mud-eyes being the best bait off the banks and for fly fishing, stick caddis and mud-eye style flys are best.
Brogo Dam fished well over the weekend, even with the drop in barometer. Lots of fish could be seen on the sounders and persistence with blades and vibes produced bass of all sizes.
A few salmon are being caught on North Tura Beach and at Tathra river mouth. Bait fishing with pilchards and surf poppers will catch you a feed.
The game fishing is still improving with the water coming up to 23 degrees. There is a good marlin bite off Mallacoota at the moment and they are out the front of Merimbula and Eden as well, with Moose Knuckle not able to convert a 3.1.0 on the weekend.
There was a 75kg striped marlin weighed at Merimbula on Sunday afternoon by angler Corey Walker. He caught it on 10kg line, which is a great point scoring fish.
The fish was caught at the Kink off Bermagui, which is in 75 fathoms. There were a couple of boats fishing up there, going 7.5.4 between them.
All other fish were tagged and released. Reports were live baits were the best option.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.