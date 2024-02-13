Bega District News
Bega District News' complete view of property
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Challenging conditions for flathead catch-and-release comp

Updated February 13 2024 - 4:44pm, first published 1:36pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Fishing outside this week has been challenging with the windy weather.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Bega news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.