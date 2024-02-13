Pambula Kindergarten kids off to a 'sensational start'

Staff and students of Pambula Public School welcomed 28 bright eyed and excited Kindergarten students to start the new schooling year.
Pambula principal Leah Martin said the Kindy class of 2024 had a "sensational start to their school life".
"They're already very much engaged in their school routines and learning and have just slotted in beautifully to the Pambula Public school community," she said.
The students have been sorted into two Kindergaten classes, nicknamed the koalas and the bandicoots, with teachers Katha Anderson and Kate Radford.
Ms Martin said she was "very proud" to have the new students as part of the school.
"They've just had such a positive start and they already seem much older than people who have only been at school for a week, so they've settled in really nicely and are overall just a very animated, happy bunch," she said.
Ms Martin said it was also nice to see several younger siblings of families who were already connected with the school enrolling in Kindergarten.
"There's a number of kids here who've had grandparents who went to this school as well, so it's really nice to have that connection for our community, with second and even third generation families coming through the school," she said.
"It's lovely to welcome the youngest generation of those families, to our school."
