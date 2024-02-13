A literary love story - library lovers celebrated this Valentines

It's the time of year where the romantics are revealed and as many people know, being a romantic can come in many forms - in most cases through literature.
Therefore the Bega Valley Shire Library did some number crunching to find out who the top borrowers - the library lovers - were for each of the four libraries in the area and the results were "very interesting".
"Lots of people around the shire visit our local libraries and use our library services, whether online or in person. However, some library lovers are extra special," library services coordinator, Yvette Parker said.
"When we crunched the numbers for each library, our top borrowers over the past year were Robbie for Bermagui, Sarah and Wattle for Bega, Clare for Tura Marrang and Thea for Eden."
Robbie knows one of the library staff at Bermagui Library very well. Library Officer, Rachael Higginbotham is her daughter and both are avid readers who love nothing more than discussing the books and magazines they borrow.
"One of the reasons I love visiting the Bermagui library is the diversity of materials available in the library and for loan, including a great range of talking books which read me to sleep every night and accompany me on long car journeys," Robbie said.
"I'm also impressed with the responsiveness to my many purchase suggestions."
Wattle borrows books from the Bega library for her family and particularly enjoys using the Multicultural Loan Service to borrow boxes of Danish language books for her children, so they can enjoy the culture of her husband who is from Denmark.
The Multicultural Loan Service provides bulk loans of books in 43 languages through the State Library of NSW and the service is free.
"I love that the library is a warm and welcoming environment, including for children," Wattle said.
"The quality of the books available is amazing both for adults and children and my family also enjoys using BorrowBox, borrowing online."
Clare said her family loved story time on Mondays and the challenge of keeping their library books they'd borrowed from the Tura Marrang library separate from their own books.
"We love to have fresh reading material for our 6-year-old book worm and sometimes we find a western film or two in the DVD section," she said.
"Sometimes there are other fun things to do in the library too, and we're very sorry about the time our 3-year-old destroyed the 500-piece communal jigsaw puzzle that was nearly completed."
Thea said she visits the Eden Library on a weekly basis with her son Isaiah.
"The library space is very welcoming and amazing. I'm a huge fan of the library app and I use it to reserve items," she said.
"Isaiah loves books about pirates, so we've been delving into the junior non-fiction books recently."
Ms Parker said to show their appreciation to their top library users, the libraries gave each a small Library Lovers Day gift.
Book lovers and the general public are encouraged to call into their nearest local library and tell the staff what they love about books and library services on Library Lovers Day, Wednesday February 14.
