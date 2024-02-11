Bega District News
Bega District News' complete view of property
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Rare but dangerous brain infection warning

By Staff Reporters
Updated February 12 2024 - 5:30pm, first published 10:54am
With warmer air and water temperatures, the Southern NSW Local Health District (SNSWLHD) is urging residents to take simple precautions around untreated or poorly treated water to protect themselves and their loved ones from a very rare but serious infection.

