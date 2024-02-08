New weight limits imposed on Bega Valley bridges

Four council bridges now have new load limits in place following a resolution at December's council meeting.
Council's structure engineer, Richard Cunningham said the new limits were due to declining asset conditions and their current limitations in carrying capacity.
"We know imposing new load limits may cause frustration for some users, however safety is council's first consideration," Mr Cunningham said.
"The new load limits are unlikely to affect most existing road users."
The bridges affected and the new limits were:
Wapengo Creek bridge on Tathra-Bermagui Road: single axle limit 9 tonnes, twin-axle 16.5t, tri-axle 20t;
Murrah River bridge on Tathra-Bermagui Road: single axle 9t, twin-axle 16.5t, tri-axle 20t
The un-named bridge on Head of Cuttagee Road: 22.5t gross vehicle mass (GVM) limit
The un-named bridge on Wapengo Lake Road: 22.5t GVM limit
"Existing users of Head of Cuttagee and Wapengo Lake Roads will remain largely unaffected, with heavier vehicles, such as most mobile cranes, excluded," Mr Cunningham said.
The new limits will affect over-size and over-mass (OSOM) vehicles using the Tathra-Bermagui Road, which required permits from the National Heavy Vehicle Regulator.
A variable message sign was in place before Wapengo bridge, advising road users of restrictions at Wapengo and Murrah bridges. These signs will be in place for about two weeks.
For more information, contact council's structure engineer, Richard Cunningham on (02) 6499 2222.
