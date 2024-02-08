Join the ladies at CWA Bega for a cuppa and some needlecraft

Every month the ladies of the Bega Country Women's Association (CWA) branch meet up, catch up together over a cuppa and get busy learning new skills.
The Bega branch is inviting the public and general community to join them for some needlecraft this year.
The next get together will be hosted in March where participants will learn to make a small embroidery. In April they will be teaching how to make sewn fabric boxes, in May needlecases, June they'll branch out to teach how to sew your own bag.
Then in July they'll teach how to make Temari Balls, patchwork and embellishments in August, which will be continued in September and then in October and November Christmas themed needlecraft will be taught.
Each needlecraft session will begin at 9.30am at the Bega CWA Hall on 31 Church Street Bega and finish at noon.
The activity is open to people of all ages and offers the opportunity to meet new people, learn new skills and develop friendships.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.