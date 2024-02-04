Bega District News
Candelo Young Woman Sophie Heffernan a state finalist

Hayley Warden
By Hayley Warden
February 4 2024 - 9:34pm
Candelo Young Woman Sophie Heffernan and Cooma Young Woman Emily Rowson were named The Land Sydney Royal AgShows NSW Young Woman state finalists for Zone 3.

