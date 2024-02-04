Candelo Young Woman Sophie Heffernan a state finalist

Candelo Young Woman Sophie Heffernan and Cooma Young Woman Emily Rowson were named The Land Sydney Royal AgShows NSW Young Woman state finalists for Zone 3.
Adelong hosted the event on Saturday night at the Adelonion Theatre, where 150 people attended.
Candelo Young Woman Sophie Heffernan is studying for a Bachelor of Business and Enterprise at Southern Cross University while working as an undergraduate tax accountant.
After school, Sophie worked in the Northern Territory before returning home to pursue breeding cattle and horses, which she is incredibly passionate about.
She is part of many committees, including treasurer of the Candelo Campdrafting Association Candelo Show Society.
Sophie loves horse riding, campdrafting, breeding and training horses, cooking, and leatherwork.
"It's very exciting; I feel very privileged to be here tonight and get to know the other contestants," she said.
"It has been great."
Come March, it will be the first time Sophie will attend Sydney Royal.
"I hope to meet more like-minded girls and network," she said.
"I'm really looking forward to getting amongst it; I'm very excited."
Cooma Young Woman Emily Rowson works in administration and teaches at St Paul's College, where she was boarding and equine captain in Year 12.
She volunteers for the Jindabyne Rodeo Committee, where she was recently appointed president and lends a hand teaching at local pony clubs.
Emily was "shocked" to be named a state finalist.
"I was definitely not expecting my name to be called," she said.
Emily was sashed by reining Young Woman Florance McGufficke, who also went to the state final, representing Cooma.
"They are big boots to fill," she said.
"It was mentioned this morning, the pressure of following the beautiful Florance who did win last year.
"I hope to grow, meet new people, open doors, and networking on a bigger level."
Adelong Show Society president Michael Campbell was delighted to welcome guests to the newly refurbished Adelonian Theatre for the event.
"My biggest thanks go to Jo Salmon, who organised the night," he said.
"Without this great committee, we wouldn't be where we are tonight.
"We have this terrific hall that 12 months ago didn't even look like this.
"We've got an awesome town to show off to everyone else; hosting the zone event is a huge honour.
"For the girls here tonight, it emphasises you can come from a little town and make it on the big stage."
Like many NSW agricultural shows, Adelong Show faced significant challenges following the 2019/20 bushfires and COVID-19, so it didn't run for a few years.
"A few of us realised it so important for our community and our kids - it's the one event in our community where everyone from every background can get together," Mr Campbell said.
"If you're a horse person, you love your honey, you like your salamis, you want to show off your flowers or your dogs, you all come together on the one day, and we thought it was too important to let go.
"It's the lifeblood of our little town."
