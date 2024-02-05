Bega Soldiers' Memorial centenary to be celebrated with mural, military displays

Plans are well underway for a big celebration of the Bega Soldiers' Memorial's centenary year.
The concrete gate has stood as a silent sentinel at the entrance to town since 1924, guarding the names and memories of servicemen from Bega who lost their lives in armed conflicts around the world.
The memorial was designed to be a replica of the Menin Gate in Belgium and erected by a local stonemason at a cost of 2000 pounds.
The foundation stone was laid in March 1922 and the finished gate officially unveiled in May 1924, by mothers of fallen soldiers amid much fanfare.
Before the laying of the foundation stone, the returned soldiers under Captain Orton formed up at the soldiers arch and photographs were taken. Then they marched to the entrance to the sportsground, where a large number of people had congregated. The Bega Band, under Mr W Easdown was also in attendance and at intervals played suitable music. The foundation stone of the gates was laid by Mr HM Blomfield Esq, (Mayor 1915-1920). It was covered by the Union Jack.
- Southern Star (Bega, NSW), 11 March 1922
Eagle-eyed residents would have noticed already this week the memorial was getting freshened up in advance of the centenary celebration.
A new coat of paint on its underside along with re-gilding of all the names and details was underway following a full clean by a conservator.
There were also plans to create an eye-catching mural to not only commemorate the centenary year, but to pay tribute to all Bega's service personnel.
Artist Terri Tuckwell has been commissioned to prepare a mural for the currently grey wall on the side of the Reject Shop facing the memorial precinct.
Bega RSL sub-branch president Gary Berman said the DA had already been approved for the painting, with Ms Tuckwell preparing a final design.
Initial drafts indicated it would feature panels depicting local service men and women from each of the conflict eras - WWI, WW2, Korea, Vietnam and the Malaya Emergency, Iraq and Afghanistan - along with imagery relevant to each era.
It will also have a touching depiction of soldiers' silhouettes resting on reversed arms around an eternal flame.
The mural proposal also had the full approval of the strata managers of the Balmain Bros building, with the iconic building "not only a physical embodiment of our community's history but also a canvas that can convey powerful messages".
On the day of the centenary celebration, May 25, 2024, a march will be held along Carp St similar to what's seen on Anzac Day.
However it will also include family members of the fallen soldiers carrying images of their servicemen ancestors named on the memorial gate.
Mr Berman said many of the images had been tracked down by Pay Raymond from the Bega Valley Genealogy Society with assistance from Kaye Jauncey at the Bega Pioneers Museum.
"Those two have been the driving force with supplying the RSL sub-branch with pictures of the servicemen and locating their descendants," he said.
"Without their efforts, this [centenary march] would not have occurred."
Once the march reaches the memorial gate the official service will be held, before the community would be invited on to the Bega Rec Ground where a host of military displays will be on show.
They will include army and navy helicopters, a 105mm Howizter, and a Bushmaster infantry vehicle, as well as displays from the Bega Valley Light Horse and historic car clubs.
Stay tuned for more details as the day approaches.
