Bega Soldiers' Memorial centenary to be celebrated with mural, military displays

Before the laying of the foundation stone, the returned soldiers under Captain Orton formed up at the soldiers arch and photographs were taken. Then they marched to the entrance to the sportsground, where a large number of people had congregated. The Bega Band, under Mr W Easdown was also in attendance and at intervals played suitable music. The foundation stone of the gates was laid by Mr HM Blomfield Esq, (Mayor 1915-1920). It was covered by the Union Jack.