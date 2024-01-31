Youngsters invited to free inclusive wellbeing session with NRLW greats

Two Bega Valley titans of the NRLW are coming home on Monday to host free health and wellbeing workshops, and there are still limited places available.
On Monday, February 5, Millie Elliott and Kezie Apps from the NSW Sky Blues will be facilitating a two-hour workshop for school-aged children at the Bega Rec Ground.
The Trainer Group Foundation's workshops were designed to cater to people living with disability or accessibility requirements, but anyone was welcome to apply.
The workshops combine evidence-based teachings, a split indoor/outdoor experience, elite athletes contributing their personal experiences, and fun outdoor activities.
Key takeaways will include building confidence, developing social skills, improving physical and mental health, resilience and encouragement to become more active in the community.
Taking part is free with every participant also receiving a free football.
While a session for adults was already filled, there were still spots available for school-aged children in a workshop from 3.30-5.30pm at the Bega Rec Ground.
Send expressions of interest to admin@trainergroupfoundation.org.
