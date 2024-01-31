Bega District News
Bega District News' complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News

Youngsters invited to free inclusive wellbeing session with NRLW greats

Ben Smyth
By Ben Smyth
Updated February 1 2024 - 10:24am, first published 10:21am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
NSW Sky Blues player Millie Elliott. Picture file
NSW Sky Blues player Millie Elliott. Picture file

Two Bega Valley titans of the NRLW are coming home on Monday to host free health and wellbeing workshops, and there are still limited places available.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ben Smyth

Ben Smyth

Editor

I have worked as a journalist since 2005 and am now Editor of Australian Community Media mastheads in Bega, Merimbula and Eden

More from Latest News

Get the latest Bega news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.