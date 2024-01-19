Ghost of a chance that actually shines through

Occasionally it pays to answer a work phone call after hours.
On Thursday night, Heather Meek called me wondering if I knew of any local photographers who might want to capture the incredible sight of "ghost mushrooms" - Omphalotus nidiformis - growing on a dead tree in her Merimbula backyard.
Although the call came through at dinner time and I was ready to settle down for the night, it was an invite I couldn't turn down!
I had seen photos of them in the past but never had the opportunity to get up close to them myself.
I called my friend David Rogers to see if was just as keen - he must've been as he remained shooting until 1.30am!
I didn't last quite that long - mainly because in my excitement, and not-quite-as-professional-as-David preparations my camera had a nearly flat battery.
Not knowing quite what to expect, the ethereal glow that revealed itself as Heather led the way by torchlight was truly something special.
The fungi are faintly luminous without the need for external stimuli - perhaps to attract nocturnal beetles that will in turn spread spores.
But when photographed with a slow shutter speed - David and I were shooting 30-second exposures - they positively glow green like something out of Avatar.
It was a little awkward and muddy, getting down and dirty to find the best angles. And I could've done without the huge leopard slug under my hand that squealed and squished as I tried to settle into position...
However, it was a truly eye-opening night in every sense of the word.
I trust you enjoy these photos as much as David and I enjoyed taking them!
And a very special thank you to Heather for inviting us to your home and sharing your knowledge about the breathtaking fungi.
Notes to self though - always keep your camera battery charged, and pack a headlamp.
Have a great weekend.
- Ben Smyth, Editor
