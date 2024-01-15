Best South Coast cafes that you need to check off your list this summer

Canberrans on the coast, here's where you must go for your next brunch date or caffeine kick. These South Coast venues mean business when they say they serve speciality coffee and have menu items that'll keep you yearning for the coast long after your holiday.
Prepare to savour a range of smoked cheeses, fresh ice-creams and local produce when you visit the places on this curated list of cafés.
This mother-daughter-granddaughter operation is a must-stop on a trip to the coast. Founded in 2008, the dairy makes fresh ice-cream, cheese and yoghurt from Bodalla milk.
"It was a dream of ours to showcase the incredible milk from our beautiful local pastures," owner Jane McCuaig said.
"You can watch everything being made through the viewing windows while licking your freshly churned ice-cream, sipping a delicious coffee, an ice-cold thickshake or devouring a golden melt toastie."
As a bonus, if you want to bottle-feed poddy calves be there at 10am and 4pm. It's free and happens everyday. There are also plenty of places to sit, inside, on the deck or in the large gardens overlooking the farm.
Bodalla Dairy is also known for being deeply immersed in Australian native flavours. Many of its award-winning cheeses and ice-creams feature Australian plants and seeds such as Queensland lemon myrtle and Tasmanian pepperberry.
"We also naturally smoke one of our cheeses, and yes an ice-cream - you have to try it to believe it. It's called 'let's go camping'," Ms McCuaig said.
Alfresco Coffee's "OG" café in Moruya offers an amazing range of caffeine and cakes. Its café in Batemans Bay offers the same range of coffee but with a full sit-down menu including its popular bacon and egg rolls.
"We roast a range of blends and single-origin coffee so that there is a cup of coffee for everyone from the 'just give me caffeine' to the connoisseur," owner Sam Steiner said.
"Our friendly team, paired with great coffee, is just one of the reasons you should try Alfresco cafes."
In Moruya, there are about seven blends and six single-origin beans on offer (its range of single-origins keeps changing). The cosy café feel makes for a great place to catch up with friends, to study or run into someone new.
Sunnie Barker said she was an "absolute regular".
"I come in everyday either [after] work or gym. I like coming here because it's good service, great coffee and friendly staff and they know your order all the time," she said.
The café also sells a range of high-end coffee machines to suit at-home coffee needs. Ms Cottington said the most luxurious one on display is a dual boiler.
"You can make coffee as well as froth milk at the same time. It also has a bigger water tank which means you can make more coffees in one day without having to fill it up," she said.
Se7en's ever-evolving menu with inventive flavours celebrates locally sourced produce and helps it stand out.
"Our café boasts a dreamy beach vibe with views of the beautiful Clyde River where we source our oysters," owner Steph Powell said.
Ms Powell said they were also dedicated to offering a range of choices for gluten-free and other dietary needs.
"We are family owned and operated and our name Se7en reflects this. We have five beautiful boys and we named the café Se7en as a representation of our family, ensuring our customers feel they are a part of our family while enjoying good food, great views and most importantly the best coffee," she said.
Some of their mouth-watering menu items include seared scallops, green eggs, toasted granola with poached pear, as well as fried chicken and waffles with Canadian maple syrup.
Owners Nicky Austin and Ollie Pitcher said Toast is home to speciality coffee, sensational seasonal meals and the celebration of local community.
In the heart of the historical Pambula Village, the venue is warm and uplifting with long-serving staff and top-notch baristas who know the locals by name. Tiles with rich green tones, exposed brick and rustic timbers frame an experience that is familiar and sincerely "Pambula".
"Toast is a foodie haven where seasonal and local produce is the priority. For your first visit, go for the fritters - incredibly textural, crispy, colourful and wholesome," Ms Austin said.
"The sweet Thai coconut pancakes are a hit with sweet tooths, and the BLT on Three Mills Bakery panini is quite possibly the best you'll have. And don't worry, this café has vegan and gluten-free customers sorted as well."
It partners with Ona Coffee and most visitors that happen upon Toast are surprised to find a hidden neighbourhood gem, and return daily.
