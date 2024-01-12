Dead body found on Eden beach

Inquiries have begun after a man's body was discovered on a beach at Eden on the NSW Far South Coast.
NSW Police said members of the public located the body of a man in bushes near Aslings Beach about 4.45pm Friday, January 13.
Police and emergency services responded and set up a crime scene.
However, his death is not believed to be suspicious.
It's believed the man was in his early 70s and inquiries were continuing into his identity.
A report will be prepared for the coroner.
