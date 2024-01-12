Bega District News
Home/News/Latest News
Letters

LETTERS: Speedy Cobargo motorists a serious worry

Ben Smyth
By Ben Smyth
Updated January 12 2024 - 2:04pm, first published 1:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Need to slow down

With the holiday season upon us, a concern has been expressed by many residents in Cobargo Village with regard to motorists who willfully ignore the 50kmh speed limit through the village, on both the Princes Highway and particularly in the village area of the Cobargo Bermagui Road.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ben Smyth

Ben Smyth

Editor

I have worked as a journalist since 2005 and am now Editor of Australian Community Media mastheads in Bega, Merimbula and Eden

More from Latest News

Get the latest Bega news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.