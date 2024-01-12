Your Never-Ending Guide to What's On in the Bega Valley

AC/DC Show
Merimbula, January 12
Club Sapphire presents the High Voltage AC/DC Show on January 12. Doors open 7.30pm, start 8.30pm. 18+ event. Limited reserved seating - $40+BF & Standing room only - $35+BF. Tickets at Sticky Tickets.
Birriga Bunaan
Tilba, January 13
Yuin people will gather in a healing bunaan at the foothills of Gulaga in Tilba. Birriga Bunaan will be held at Gulaga Oval on Saturday, from 10am to 5pm.The bunaan is being held to "heal our land and heal our people". Non-Indigenous people are also welcome to attend to watch. Free camping is available at Mystery Bay Council Campground/Day Park from January 12-14.
A Song for Bob
Murrah Hall, January 13
A Song for Bob is a mental health fundraiser and community event held at the Murrah Hall. Headline act is Sydney's Thunder Fox. One of Australia's finest and funkiest live acts, they will finish the night's music at 10.30pm. Local acts include blues legend Fiona Boyes, Howlin' Mitch & the Habaneros, Goldie and Beautifully Mad. The lineup is packed with a huge variety of music genres from rock, blues and folk to hip-hop, funk and electronic. The event is for all ages with free entry for under-12s. Gates open at 1pm with Murrah BBQ and BYO and music kicks off at 2pm across two stages. Tickets online from Humantix (at the gate only if not sold out prior).
Pambula Show - Horse events only
January 13
This year's show at Pambula will be different to the last, will feature an Equestrian only program including showjumping, hack classes, breed classes, Funkhana, Novelty events and Saddle Horse challenges. The decision to cancel all other events and activities stemmed from issues around the demolition and rebuild to the Pambula Sporting Complex.
Powerhouse Creative Studio Workshop (Bega)
January 15-17
High School students across the Bega Valley and the NSW South Coast are invited to take part in a free three-day workshop during the summer school holidays. Led by Scott Baker, students will learn how to develop video-projected installations using smart devices, accessible software and footage of biodiversity. More information available at powerhouse.com.au/program/creative-studio-scott-baker-bega
Renowned Celtic and World folk musicians at Four Winds
January 17
Two extraordinary forces from the Celtic and World folk scenes will come together under the spotted gums at Four Winds. Irish folk legend Andy Irvine and Dallahan promise a joyous, uplifting evening. Four Winds and Yuin Folk Club have handcrafted an experience of delicious family-friendly food, refreshments and music. Andy Irvine and Dallahan will play at Four Winds' Windsong Pavilion on Wednesday, January 17 from 6-8.30pm. Food truck and bar open from 5pm. Tickets from Four Winds.
Jazz Club
January 18
The Down South Jazz Club is hosting hot cabaret band Leisa and The Keen Kats on Thursday, January 18 at Club Sapphire. The seven-piece band was born from a collaboration between Leisa Keen and Andrew Hackwill and plays a chocolate box of great tunes given a new and groovy life with great arrangements. There's a three-piece horn section, a five-piece rhythm section and the powerhouse vocals of Leisa Keen. Music starts at 7.30pm, tickets $20 for jazz club members and $25 for visitors. Book at bookings@downsouthjazzclub.org.au or call 0479 065 590.
Candelo Show
January 21
Come along to Candelo's annual show wherein families, visitors and locals alike can enjoy in a day of cattle, goat and poultry exhibitions, along with exhibits of local produce, arts, crafts and more. Ring events include show jumping competitions are conducted throughout the day. There'll also be the popular wood chop and dog jump competitions and an animal nursery for hand on experiences with farm animals. Kids will also be entertained by a jumping castles and other kids activities on the day.
Colourful Puppets
Merimbula, January 21-22
Little Wing Puppets are on their way to Merimbula bringing with them their interactive environmental detective story A Little Bit of Blue. As well as unravelling a mystery, it involves learning about the unique habits of an extraordinary Australian creature, the bowerbird, and its fascination with the colour blue. Puppeteer Jenny Ellis, weaves the whole tale together, often playing multiple characters at once. In addition to two performances at 1.30pm on January 21 and 22, young audiences and their grownups can make their own puppets at a one hour Puppetry of Paper workshop at 11am, January 22. Book show and workshop at thetwyford.com.au or by phoning The Twyford on 0421 199 910.
Celebrate with Uncle Ossie
Wyndham, January 26
Owner of the Robbie Burns Hotel, Wyndham, Katie Pye has arranged a special event for Australia Day, January 26, as an opportunity to share in a celebration of different cultures with music, dance and poetry. It's a celebration for Uncle Ossie Cruse who recently celebrated his 90th birthday. There will be music from Far South Coast Aboriginal choir Djinama Yilaga, Robyn Martin and Band, Mayfair Lane, Three Stories and Eliane Morel. Hotel opens noon with food and drinks available, events starts 2pm. Tickets $29 or $70 for a family at Humanitix (search Mudjilali).
Nethercote Market
January 27
Enjoy the laid back country atmosphere at Nethercote Hall as you buy local produce, have a barbecue brunch or catch up with friends over homemade cake and coffee while listening to live music on the back deck. There's a wide variety of fruit, vegies and other foods for sale. The market opens at 8am for the early birds and closes at noon and the hall is situated on the corner of Back Creek and Nethercote Roads.
Cobargo Show
February 10-12
Cobargo Show has been delighting crowds since 1889, providing all the excitement, rivalry and pride that traditional agricultural shows bring, plus its own special additions, including a hugely popular rodeo, cattle, dairy and poultry judging. Less traditional are the wife carrying competition, motorbike obstacle course, mullet haircut competition and lawn mower races. Full program at cobargoshow.org.au
Bega Valley Prostate Cancer Support Group
February 13
The group helps to provide support to men across the Bega Valley who have been diagnosed with prostate cancer, and allows them to share common experiences, raise awareness and gain knowledge in both a safe and confidential environment. The group's first meeting will be Tuesday, February 13, at Club Sapphire, starting from 7pm - then every second Tuesday of the month until November. For more information you can contact organiser Ed Chenery on 0407 939 907.
Bega BBQ Smokeout Competition
February 17
Get ready for another sizzling showdown as the Bega BBQ Smokeout Competition returns for its second year, brought to you by Elders Bega on Saturday, 17th February 2024. This smoking event promises a grill-tastic day filled with flavour, fun, and fierce competition. The event will be hosted at the Bega Showgrounds. There will be four categories for judging: Ribs, Lamb and Beef.
Cobargo Folk Festival
March 1-3
Cobargo Folk Festival will feature over 100 hours of world class music from a range of folk and roots genres. Take part in educational and entertaining workshops, dance the night way, and eat scrumptious food from a variety of stalls. Information on performers and ticket options at cobargofolkfestival.com.
Sculpture Bermagui
March 9-17
Staged in the heart of unspoilt nature, Sculpture Bermagui is one of the NSW Far South Coast's most popular events. It is held over 9 days each March in the charming coastal village of Bermagui. The exhibition begins on the weekend of Labor Day in Victoria and Canberra Day in ACT.
Bemboka Show
March 10
Each year the Bemboka Show Society Inc. hosts the annual Bemboka Show with community support and many dedicated volunteers who combine to make the Show a great success and fun day out for all. A range of other activities are also hosted throughout the year to foster excellence in rural activities and equestrian pursuits, and to enable people to enjoy this scenic location on other occasions apart from Show Day.
Multicultural Festival
March 16
You are all invited to the Bega Multicultural Festival hosted within the Pambula Town Hall on Quondola Street. The program features a full day festival with food stalls, market stalls and heaps of fun activities for the family. Starting at 10 am and finishing at 3pm.
Tilba Festival
April 3
Central Tilba is getting ready to host their exciting annual festival on Bate Street, set to entertain visitors and locals for a full day of live music, market stalls, an amazing array of food, traditional street games and great entertainment for the kids. The festival is a celebration of the heritage, local produce, and the creative and musical talent of this amazing community.The Bate Street businesses come together with stallholders, food producers and entertainers to deliver a day that all the family will enjoy and remember long into the future. Organised by a small group of enthusiastic local volunteers, the Festival is a not-for-profit community event. Proceeds from the Festival directly benefit the Tilba District through donations to local community groups.
