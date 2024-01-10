Corey Legge hits the coast with new single

A brand new single by Bega-born alt-country star Corey Legge is about to drop this Friday, January 12.
'West Coast' is the second single from Legge's forthcoming fourth studio album and sure to become an instant fan favourite.
Recorded with producer Nash Chambers and co-produced by Syd Green, Legge said this country-pop track is "summer on repeat", taking the listener back to simpler, easier times.
Legge's classy guitar licks are on full display, with smooth vocal melodies and laidback grooves setting the scene for a track that is best listened to while driving down the highway as the sun sets slowly over the ocean.
Legge plays heartfelt alt-country, blues and rock, drawing influence from growing up among the fertile pastures surrounding Bega.
Now based in Wollongong, he has released three albums in three years, resulting in high rotation on ABC Country and a slew of support slots for high profile artists including Fanny Lumsden, Amber Lawrence, Catherine Britt and Ash Grunwald.
Legge's debut single 'Driving out of Eden' was shared by the legendary James Taylor, adding to the already considerably large buzz around his music and live show.
Legge's most popular single 'I Don't Know What I've Got Myself in For' peaked at #2 on the Australian Country Radio Charts, while seven film clips have been added to CMT on Foxtel.
Recent singles 'What Now?' and 'Love You & Leave You' both cracked the CountryTown Hot 50 chart, while 'Friday Nights' topped 20,000 streams on Spotify in two months.
In 2023, Legge recorded with multi-award-winning producer Nash Chambers at Kasey Chambers' Rabbit Hole Recording Studio, and toured throughout Europe, with shows in the Netherlands, Germany and Belgium.
He was also recently a Top 10 finalist in the prestigious 2023 Gympie Music Muster Talent Search, a current finalist in three categories of the Australian Country Music 'People's Choice Awards' and a current semi-finalist in the TSA Awards in two categories.
'West Coast' will be launched with performances at Nellijam Music Festival and Tamworth Country Music Festival. A film clip for the song was scheduled to launch on Youtube and social media later this month.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.