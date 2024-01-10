Bega District News
Albion Park school reeling after death of teacher Leigh Lemmon 'rocket man'

Marlene Even
By Marlene Even
Updated January 10 2024 - 4:23pm, first published 3:37pm
St Joseph's Catholic High School teacher Leigh Lemmon. Pictures by St Joseph's Catholic High School via Facebook, design by Australian Community Media
An Albion Park school community is reeling after the death of science teacher Leigh Lemmon in the Far South Coast in early January.

