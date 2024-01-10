Albion Park school reeling after death of teacher Leigh Lemmon 'rocket man'

An Albion Park school community is reeling after the death of science teacher Leigh Lemmon in the Far South Coast in early January.
The teacher died after being pulled from the water in Yowaka River at Nethercote, about eight kilometres from Eden on January 4.
Paramedic and police were unable to revive him.
The St Joseph's Catholic High School community has flooded social media with messages about how the teacher made an impact in their lives and was respected by both current and former students.
The school described Mr Lemmon as "a true mentor" who encouraged students to follow their passions.
In a tribute post on their social media page, they shared photos of him launching rockets and setting up science experiments to the delight of excited high school students.
"His unique qualities made him stand out as an exceptional teacher, and he will be deeply missed by our whole community," the school stated in a Facebook post.
"Leigh was well known throughout the school and Diocese for his creativity and passion for all things physics and science in general."
The passionate science teacher was known for inspiring children to get excited about science and to "think outside the box".
"Many of his students and ex-students would refer to him as the Quantum Navigator, Lord of the APEs, or Rocket Man and would remember his passion and verve for science."
The Albion Park teacher leaves behind his wife Carmen Lemmon and two children. A service was held for family, staff, and community at St Joseph's Catholic High School on January 9.
