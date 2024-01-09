How Bermagui Breakers is keeping footy affordable for juniors this season

All Bermagui Breakers' junior AFL players will get free registration this year.
That is thanks to out-of-the-box thinking by club president Phil Summerfield.
With the NSW government cutting the value of its Active Kids vouchers from $100 to $50, Mr Summerfield wanted to ensure the cutback did not stop kids from playing footy as families battle cost-of-living pressures.
Rather than ask the Breakers' existing sponsors and other supportive local businesses, Mr Summerfield approached people with holiday homes in the area.
"They are people I have known for years from Albury-Wodonga", where he originally lived.
The 15 people who Mr Summerfield dubbed The Godfathers each gave $1000 for the registration of all junior players from U9s through to U17s.
Mr Summerfield wasted no time signing them up.
He proposed the idea at a committee meeting on December 18 and had the Godfathers on board by the first week of January.
"This is just to support kids and their families.
"I think it is a great idea given the cost of living," he said.
Mr Summerfield said AFL is the world's cheapest sport to play.
With 14 rounds plus finals and pre-season, it costs around $5 per week which the Active Kids vouchers previously covered in full.
"If a family has four kids playing, suddenly it goes from being able to play to not being able to play.
"We are trying to make it easier for them to come back," Mr Summerfield said.
He said the vouchers can still be used to buy merchandise like shorts, socks and training vests.
Mr Summerfield would be elated if the free registration also attracted new kids and their families to become involved.
As it is one player comes from Moruya.
"We welcome everyone."
When Auskick starts, the club offers a free BBQ and popper to all junior grades during the year.
The Godfathers will also buy and sponsor the U9 jumpers.
"We are getting new reversible jumpers for those who don't already have them," Mr Summerfield said.
"If we play another blue team we turn them inside out."
Bermagui's cricket team is already enjoying the new electronic scoreboard that was installed after the 2023 AFL season had ended.
The next upgrade will be training lights for the oval.
The club has applied for a grant and that is progressing.
Registrations for the 2024 season are now open and close on June 30.
Pre-season training is on Mondays and Wednesdays.
When the cricket season finishes, training switches to Tuesdays and Thursdays.
