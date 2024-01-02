Ditching the annual resolutions for everyday positives

The calendar has rolled over and, just like that, we are in 2024.
For many it's time to make New Years resolutions, no doubt including the usual suspects; to lose weight, drink less, embark on more adventures, spend more time with family and friends, save more money.
But let's be honest. Who has actually ever followed through on a New Year's resolution? Or is it just me who seems to break them before the end of the first week of a new year?
Well not any more. In fact I haven't made a New Year's resolution for a few years. That is not to say I don't set goals.
I have found that it is better to reflect on the year that has just passed and acknowledge the positives that have been experienced during the past 12 months.
Now I know that often the year that has just been is something many people simply want to forget. It is clear - based on many posts I have read on social media - that this is the case for 2023.
It was a year of challenges for many - cost of living pressures, wars, floods, heatwaves and for many the loss of loved ones.
But the reality is that there are challenges and sadness experienced in any year.
However, there are also positive experiences - and these are the moments, occasions and encounters we need to embrace.
For starters it will put us in a better frame of mind to start the year ahead.
So if you are eager to make a New Year's resolution then perhaps it should be to embrace the positives in life.
Now that is a resolution I would be determined to keep.
What about you?
Jackie Meyers, ACM editor
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.