Bega District Newssport
Home/Sport/Local Sport

Ditching the annual resolutions for everyday positives

Jackie Meyers
By Jackie Meyers
January 3 2024 - 8:25am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ditching the annual resolutions for everyday positives
Ditching the annual resolutions for everyday positives

The calendar has rolled over and, just like that, we are in 2024.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jackie Meyers

Jackie Meyers

Editor

More from AFL
More from sports
Illawarra cricket's best batters, bowlers and all-rounders listed
Wollongong batsman Jayden Zahra-Smith, University all-rounder Alec Dobson and Wests Illawarra bowler Udara Jayasundara. Pictures by Robert Peet and Adam McLean
Some surprising names make and miss the cut
Agron Latifi
Scarborough Wombarra gets creative to grow volunteer numbers
Pictured is the Scarborough Wombarra SLSC patrol base in the 2023 edition of the event. Picture supplied
Scarborough Wombarra SLSC's iron person event will be held on January 14.
Jordan Warren
See where your team ranks in our South Coast cricket mid-season report card
Where does each team rank in the Mercury's mid-season South Coast cricket report card? Pictures by Adam McLean and Sylvia Liber
Where does each team rank at the half way mark?
Jordan Warren
More from Local Sport
Local News

Get the latest Bega news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.