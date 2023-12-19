Bega District News
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Spectrum Theatre Group's play nominated for awards in eight show categories

Denise Dion
By Denise Dion
Updated December 20 2023 - 3:45pm, first published 9:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Spectrum Theatre Group's cast of Present Laughter by Noel Coward which has been nominated for eight CAT Awards. Picture by Glenn Cotter
Spectrum Theatre Group's cast of Present Laughter by Noel Coward which has been nominated for eight CAT Awards. Picture by Glenn Cotter

Spectrum Theatre Group has been nominated in eight categories in the Combined Area Theatre Awards (CAT Awards) for its production of Noel Coward's Present Laughter which was performed at Bega Civic Centre May 26-June 3.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Denise Dion

Denise Dion

Senior Journalist

Regional daily news journalist on the Far South Coast of NSW. Contact me on 0418 213 780 or at denise.dion@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Bega news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.

Help