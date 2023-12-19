Spectrum Theatre Group's play nominated for awards in eight show categories

Spectrum Theatre Group has been nominated in eight categories in the Combined Area Theatre Awards (CAT Awards) for its production of Noel Coward's Present Laughter which was performed at Bega Civic Centre May 26-June 3.
Costume, set, production, direction and four actors received nominations for the show.
It was the third nomination from the CAT Awards for director Amber Little who said it was "wonderful and very exciting".
Ms Little previously was awarded best director for Sordid Lives, Moonlight and Magnolias and was commended for her direction and choreography of Little Mermaid.
Ms Little said the cast and crew had put so into the show, even going down to the door knobs to ensure they were from the correct era.
Present Laughter was a Noel Coward play set in London in the 1940s with great costuming, sharp wit, cutting lines and comedy plus some fast-paced, in one door, out the other, scenes as everyone's misdemeanours collided.
"I'm really delighted for all the cast and crew, and for me. I stressed about it being so long (it was a three-hour show) but I wanted to keep the integrity of the play," Ms Little said.
"I really love that era and if you're going to do it, then do it in the time period it was set in. I knew there had been a modern version of it, but I wanted to tackle it as it was."
For John Fraser, who was nominated as best actor in a leading role in a play, it was a huge role as he was on stage almost the entire time, exiting briefly only to change costume. Mr Fraser played the lead character Garry Essendine.
The story revolved around actor and matinee idol Garry Essendine who seems to attract women and a trail of hopeful actors and playwrights.
Belinda Rosenbaum, who played hopeful actress Daphne Stillington, and Jodie Stevens, who played Garry Essendine's long-suffering secretary, were both nominated as best actress in a featured role.
Jamie Forbes was nominated as best actor in a featured role in a play, for his interpretation of the playwright Roland Maule, who had latched onto Garry Essendine and wasn't prepared to let go.
Robyn Whitby's costuming of the 1940s play secured a nomination. Robyn has extensive knowledge and costume collections and has been Spectrum's guiding hand in costuming for many years.
Despite there only being the one set, Greg Whitby's depiction of the 1940s London home won him the nomination. Mr Whitby's sets have been a feature of many Spectrum plays and musicals.
The show also received a nomination for best production of a play.
Shows assessed by the CAT Award judges included productions in Canberra, Queanbeyan, Wagga Wagga, Bathurst, Merimbula, Bowral, Parkes and Albury.
