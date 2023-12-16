Bega District News
Bermagui house sale smashes record

Brittney Levinson
By Brittney Levinson
December 16 2023 - 5:25pm
An Australian couple based in London have purchased a seaside estate on the NSW South Coast, sight unseen, for close to $11 million.

