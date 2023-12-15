Ever stepped foot on a 15th Century caravel? Here's your chance

If you've cast your eyes over the Clyde River in Batemans Bay at all this week, you would have seen a uniquely mysterious, ominous-looking ship.
The muted, dark tones of the 15th-Century caravel replica, Notorious have been turning heads in the Bay since it arrived on December 11.
The man behind the steering wheel is Graeme Wylie, who spent nine years constructing the wooden Spanish and Portuguese-inspired vessel before launching it in Port Fairy, Victoria, 12 years ago.
Speaking to the Illawarra Mercury in November 2023, Mr Wylie said the authentic ship was built entirely from reclaimed timber and it is home to Graeme and his partner Felicite for most of the year.
He said the replica is the only operational caravel sailing in the southern hemisphere.
"Everything above the water is taken from period artwork," he said, "She's a very serious historical recreation, but as it turns out she looks like a pirate ship, so we've learned to go with that".
Notorious has sailed more than 20,000 nautical miles across the Bass Strait, Southern Ocean, the Tasman and the Coral seas.
Life on the 1480s replica is not all smooth sailing: earlier this week, Mr Wylie shared photos online as he reinforced the hawseholes at the ship's hull.
The ship has visited more than 40 ports since it first set sail.
"Little children see a terrifying pirate ship; their mothers see a beautiful work of art. The men see an incredible project."
You can hop aboard Notorious between December 16 and 19 at the Batemans Bay T-Wharf from 9am to 3pm. Tickets are $6 for adults, $4 for children. Learn more at facebook.com/NotoriousShip.
