Bega District News
Home/News/Latest News

Marine heatwave leaves warm water in its wake along the South Coast

Ben Langford
By Ben Langford
December 13 2023 - 12:03pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A ray at Bendalong on the NSW South Coast.
A ray at Bendalong on the NSW South Coast.

As humans on the South Coast have sweltered through heatwave conditions recently, the ocean has gone through its own version of the hots.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ben Langford

Ben Langford

Journalist

Senior journalist writing on the environment. Opinion columnist, independent. We rely on your news tips so please, don't be shy to let us know what's going on.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Bega news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.