Portrait of a beloved patriarch: Uncle Ossie turns 90

For a myriad people, Pastor Uncle Ossie Cruse MBE AM is a beacon of light, a mentor, a brother, a father, a grandfather, a great-grandfather, great-great-grandfather... but mostly he is a friend.
Last Saturday, Uncle Ossie's family and friends gathered at the Monaroo Bobberrer Gudu Keeping Place on Jigamy Farm to surprise him in a 90th birthday celebration.
It had been a long-awaited gathering with travellers from Melbourne, Sydney, Wollongong, Walgett, Albury, Port Augusta, and Port Macquarie, as well as many friends and family of Yuin-Monaro roots coming together for it.
Uncle Ossie was born in Orbost, Victoria in 1933. Since his early beginnings, Uncle Ossie has traversed many lands and observed many ways of living which have led him to where he stands. Advocating for strength and peace.
Uncle Ossie's unwavering faith has taken form out of his enduring commitment to the rights of Indigenous peoples, his national and global achievements with the United Nations, his travels abroad with Gough Whitlam, his involvement with the signing of the Uluru Statement from the Heart, his presence at his local Evangelical Church, his long standing work as a Pastor and his devotion to the evolution of the Bundian Way.
From yarns told and shared of Uncle Ossie's venerable deeds, one thing was made clear - he had no desire other than to unite people in love and peace.
Those closest to Uncle Ossie decided to dedicate their time to scheming behind closed screens to give him a birthday surprise to remember. Many of them shared how difficult it became to tip-toe around the truth as the date grew nearer.
From nudges toward the hairdressers, suggestions of fancy shoes for a little spin around Eden, a rather inconspicuous red carriage and a pitstop at Jigamy - keeping the surprise hidden from Uncle Ossie was a great feat accomplished by his partner Robby, his grandson Ty Cruse and Ty's partner Kuh.
They kept him clueless, all the way until he turned the corner and was met with shouts of 'surprise!'.
With a wide grin and racing heart, Uncle Ossie addressed the huddled mass with a simple statement "and I thought you were my friends..."
After a wave of embraces and well-wishes, everyone found their seats and the speeches began. Pastor Uncle Ray Minniecon, who has roots in the Kabikabi and Gurang-Gurang mobs of Queensland, was the MC for the day.
During the speeches, Ty shared his immeasurable connection with his Pop, as he recalled stories of the pair driving all over the countryside together alongside the wondrous scenes Ty was privy to as he grew up at Uncle Ossie's feet.
Mayor Russell Fitzpatrick also delivered an emotional message to Uncle Ossie, thanking him for all the ways he had brightened his life over the course of their friendship.
The family delighted in nostalgia and soft sentiment, alongside relishing performances from Kyarna Rose, singing original songs written by herself and Uncle Ossie, and Darren Wighton with his rendition of 'Happy Birthday to You' on the didgeridoo.
With a delightful feast the cutting of Uncle Ossie's birthday cake and the unveiling of a phenomenal portrait of Uncle Ossie by Anne Brosnan, the day melted into a marvellous demonstration of the power and spirit residing within community.
Reflecting back on the day it would be remiss not to mention Uncle Ossie's very own gumleaf performance. His instrument was plucked from a nearby arrangement of native flowers, and was played with ease.
Somewhere along the line, a heavenly sense of fondness and warmth swept the hall. It was pure and palpable as five generations gathered in one place. It was a day shaped by love for the enduring cause of love. Yet so too was it a day filled with jovial humour, reflection and yarns.
