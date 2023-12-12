Bega District News
Home/News/Latest News
Exclusive

Prime Eden Wharf site gifted to Eden Local Aboriginal Land Council

Denise Dion
By Denise Dion
Updated December 13 2023 - 10:55am, first published 10:54am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The site that has been successfully claimed by Eden Local Aboriginal Land Council.
The site that has been successfully claimed by Eden Local Aboriginal Land Council.

A prime site on the Eden Wharf adjacent to the Eden Visitor Information Centre has been given to the Eden Aboriginal Land Council by Crown Lands.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Denise Dion

Denise Dion

Senior Journalist

Regional daily news journalist on the Far South Coast of NSW. Contact me on 0418 213 780 or at denise.dion@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Bega news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.