What's On: South Coast Gig Guide for December 12-18

Student All-Star Concert at 3DGT Guitars, 145 Auckland St, Bega. 4pm
Open Mic at Dromedary Hotel, Tilba. 6-9pm
Kim Churchill with special guest Felipe Baldomir at Tilba Valley Winery & Ale House, Tilba. 4-7pm $40 via Oztix. U16s free.
ChangoTree at Longstocking Brewery, Pambula. 5.30-8.30pm. Free entry. Bookings recommended
Solo West at Hotel Australasia, Eden. 5-8pm
Shmoné Band Tour Pt 1 at Dulcies Cottage, Merimbula. 6-9pm
Open Mic Night at The River Rock Cafe, Bermagui. 7-10pm
Greg Kew at Main Bar, Club Sapphire, Merimbula. 7-10pm
Joe Driscoll at Tura Beach Country Club. 7.30-10.30pm
Steve Benic at Tathra Beach Bowling Club. 8-11pm
Punkalla Holler at Bermagui Country Club.8-11pm
Drive Time at Grand Hotel, Bega. 8.30-11.30pm
Tony Jaggers at Tilba Valley Winery & Ale House, Tilba. 12-3pm
Joe Quennell at Camel Rock Brewery, Wallaga Lake. 5-8pm
Chamber of Commerce Carols By Candlelight at Club Narooma. 5-10pm
Intrepid Dream at Cafe Tandoori, Pambula. 6-9pm
Matt Preo at Hotel Australasia, Eden. 6.30-9.30pm
Fred Smith at Navigate Arts, 1140 Tathra Bermagui Rd, Tanja. 7-10pm. Doors open 6.30pm. Homemade food available. Bring cash. Responsible BYO. $30/$25/U16 free via Humanitix
Klaus Tietz in Kitty's Courtyard, Club Sapphire, Merimbula. 7-10pm
Jones Brothers at Tathra Beach Bowling Club. 7.30-10.30pm
Vinyl Rain at Merimbula RSL. 8-11pm
Midnight Special Band at Candelo Hotel. 8-11pm
Rockin' Rob at Tilba Valley Winery & Ale House, Tilba. 12.30pm-3.30pm
Loose Change at Seahorse Inn, Boydtown. 12pm-3pm
Garry Carson Jones at Camel Rock Brewery, Wallaga Lake. 12.30pm-3.30pm
The Figmentz at Longstocking Brewery, Pambula. 1pm-4pm. $10 Bookings recommended
Roddy Reason at Hotel Australasia, Eden.1-4pm
Strutt at Eden Sports Club. 2pm then The Great Zamboni 3pm
Steve Jackson at Club Narooma, Narooma. 3pm-6pm
Malumba Trio at Tathra Hotel, Tathra. 4-7pm
Jakob Poyner at The Dromedary Hotel, Central Tilba. 4pm-7pm
Benji Fowler at Bermagui Beach Hotel, Bermagui. 4pm-7pm
Drive Time at Cobargo Pub, Cobargo. 5pm-8pm
Greg Kew at Tathra Beach Bowling Club. 7.30-10.30pm
Disclaimer: This information was correct at time of compilation. Please be aware that details may change. Confirm with the venue.
For a free listing in this guide for gigs between Narooma and Eden, email your information to Cherie Glanville, farsouthcoastgigguide@gmail.com
The deadline for submissions is 9am Monday for gigs that Tuesday to the following Monday
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.