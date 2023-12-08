LETTERS: Tunnel vision on Brown Mountain

Friends sincerely thank all the people, groups and organisations which made the Raise the Roof Spring Fair such a fun event: Marcus for his Acknowledgement to Country and our Mayor for opening the Fair; the tenants for demonstrating their skills; Chris and Sue (from the Textile group) for running the Cake and Devonshire Teas Stall; Helen and her Hillgrove House Gang for making and Marj, Marg and Susan for selling, the sandwiches; Rosalie and Denis for ensuring the sausages were sizzling; M.C Jamie and his merry musicians Candy and Erik and our Bega Band; Bret and his crowd favourite Jumping Dogs; Margaret and her much loved Dancing Dogs; the Bridge Players; the Great Zamboni; the Tiny Zoo; the CWA ladies for setting up and judging the Vegemite Cooking and Vegemite-themed Handmade Item Competitions; the many Business Houses of Bega and Tathra for donations of vouchers or product for our raffles and Arthur for selling tickets (for list of business donors see webpage obh.org.au and Facebook page); Cliff Shipton for photography; Nathan Jones and Bega Lions for supervising parking; our local media, BDN, ABC and 2EC for publicity; the market stalls and NFPs; our main sponsor for the day Bendigo Bank; other donations from Coles Bega, Bega Group, Tarra Ford, Southern Farm Supplies, Phoenix Bulk Foods, Kingswood Sand and Livestock, Tiny Zoo, Coast Hire and Kristy McBain.