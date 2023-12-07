Monaro rep footy training camp at Tathra

Young rugby league stars of the future took part in a training camp in Tathra at the weekend.
On December 2-3 at the Tathra Beach Country Club, 70 boys from Eden to Batemans Bay, as well as Canberra and Goulburn areas, attended the Monaro under 16 and under 18 representative sides' training camp.
The camp was in preparation for the Andrew Johns and Laurie Daley Cup competitions, starting in February 2024.
Those involved gave special thanks to the Tathra Beach Country Club, Tathra Surf Club and Kianinny Cabins for their hospitality.
Coaches Brendon Bradley and Jack Bramley said they were excited for the year ahead with a lot of fresh talent developing their skills.
The Andrew Johns Cup is NSW's regional representative competition for under 16s, which then feeds into the Laurie Daley Cup for under 18s.
The under 18 Monaro Colts made it into the Laurie Daley Cup final in March 2023, narrowly going down 26-24 to the Illawarra South Coast Dragons.
