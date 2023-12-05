The recent coastal low has seen local flooding of the Bega River and a good flush out from all our estuaries.
We should now expect good quantities of trevally, tailor, bream, dusky flathead, luderick and mulloway in the lower reaches. Try also Main Beach just across from Fishpen.
There are some fine luderick in the Merimbula channel at Fishpen along from Mitchies Jetty, the causeway and below the bridge. Best bait is stringy weed at the top of the run in tide. Artificial flies continue to work as well. In the channel luderick also favour nippers when not beaten by small bream.
It is likely that ocean flathead will move in closer to shore and bag-out catches of these desirable fish should be available from about 17-20 fathoms.
When the weather improves try off the headlands north of Tathra, Kianinny, Tura Headland, Short Point and off Long Point and Haycock Beach.
Good snapper and morwong continue to frequent local reefs - try White Rock, Long Point, Haycock, Lennards Island and further south past Boyds Tower at Eden.
Pambula reports good tailor and trevally and a few dusky flathead. Fish near the river mouth.
With the Bega river swollen from the rains Mogareeka is expected to become the local mecca for very large dusky flathead and trevally. Reports of some fine mulloway continue, note those below 70cm are undersize.
Some very large Australian salmon and tailor have been taken from the Merimbula Fishing Platform and should remain active, especially with the rain flushing out the Lake.
A few calamari remain, try at evening and after dark with a slow sinking size 3 jig.
It's now time to pencil in that the club is running a gala charity fishing competition in the new year; January 3-6 with entry open to all.
There are 13 species in the competition and 26 prizes overall for seniors and juniors. Every entry becomes a ticket in the draw for a Hobie Compass Kayak donated by Boss Outdoor.
Thanks also to a very generous sponsor there is a special prize of a pair of cut and polished Inverell sapphires for the lady that catches the greatest number of species.
All entry monies will go to Social Justice Advocates "Homes for the Homeless".
