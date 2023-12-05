Bega District News
Merimbula fishing report indicates swollen estuaries brimming with potential

Updated December 5 2023 - 4:45pm, first published 1:44pm
Daniel Cowlishaw with a great kingfish taken trolling a hard lure from the boat of Alex Barker off Yellow Rock beside Long Point.
The recent coastal low has seen local flooding of the Bega River and a good flush out from all our estuaries.

